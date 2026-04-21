Arsenal announced the news on Tuesday, just a day after quotes from Blackstenius emerged online from when she had been quizzed about her future by Swedish reporters while on international duty last week. Asked if there had been discussions about a new deal with the Gunners, Blackstenius remained coy, responding: "I’ll leave that unsaid for now."
The question was answered instead with the announcement that Blackstenius has indeed signed a new deal, albeit with the contract length undisclosed by Arsenal. The Sweden striker has been at the club since 2022, scoring 64 goals in 152 appearances for the club, including the only goal in last year's Champions League final as the Gunners stunned favourites Barcelona to win their second European crown, and first since 2007.