A week on, the teams still in the Champions League are set to face off again, this time with the home and away fixtures reversed. Kicking off the second leg of the round of 16 is the clash between Sporting Lisbon and Bodø/Glimt, scheduled to take place in Portugal at the José Alvalade Stadium following the Norwegians’ 3-0 victory in the first leg. Hauge and his teammates are the big surprise of this season; their European campaign is testament to the growth of Norwegian football, and their domestic league has not yet begun because the first two matchdays were postponed due to the team’s European commitments. In Portugal, too, they have decided to postpone the match between Rui Borges’s side and Tondela, which was due to be played a couple of days ago but has been rescheduled (to a date to be confirmed) precisely because it was too close to today’s match.