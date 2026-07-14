Lamine Yamal aims dig at ex-Portugal boss Roberto Martinez after turning 19 & denies feeling World Cup 'anxiety' heading into Spain's semi-final showdown with France

Yamal explained why he does not believe in numerology and took a swipe at former Portugal coach Martinez. The Spain winger also dismissed any suggestion that he is feeling overwhelmed by the occasion.

"No, because the Portugal coach talked about that [numerology] ... and then Mikel Merino turned up! I'm not worried about scoring, all that matters is winning, but hopefully a goal comes tomorrow and it's a great day. What I want as a present is a win," Yamal stated, as quoted by The Guardian.

"Pressure? No. There are much harder things in life than a football match. It’s a game, I know what I’m capable of and I’m not worried about anything. I was asked if there was fear and I said no, obviously not: we’re European champions. We don’t have to talk too much, we know what we have to do."

Addressing critics who suggest his form has dipped during the tournament in North America, he added a defiant note: "We’re going to play one of the nicest games, there’s no space to talk about that. But if football serves any purpose it is for integration. All the more so with Spain and France, which are examples. That’s what football is for; not for talking about comments like that.

"It’s special to [have] scored in games like this and of course I accept the challenge. You lot say I am not at my best level, so you don’t need to expect anything from me tomorrow. But I hope it will be a special day. "