Spain continue global football dominance with penalty shoot-out win against North Korea in U-20 World Cup final

Spain have successfully claimed their second U-20 Women's World Cup title after an exhausting battle against North Korea today. The two sides could not be separated during normal time and extra time, resulting in a 0-0 draw. In the ensuing penalty shoot-out, Spain emerged victorious with a 4-3 win, largely thanks to heroic saves from goalkeeper Laia Lopez. North Korea, who secured the U-17 World Cup title against the Netherlands in 2025 with a dominant 3-0 victory, were ultimately unable to replicate that tournament-winning magic on this occasion.