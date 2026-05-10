'So proud of them' - Unai Emery bizarrely claims he's 'very happy' with Aston Villa's draw at relegated Burnley

Emery launched a fierce defence of his players, stating: "I’m very, very happy, and with the result as well, very happy. It’s been difficult to be fifth in the league until game 36, very difficult. And it’s been very difficult to be in the top five for Liverpool, they are with us, with the same points. For Bournemouth behind us and Brighton, they are fighting teams and they are being fantastic. It’s fantastic to be where we are. Today the point is not enough, I know it’s not enough, but I know the difficulty to achieve three points here. But how we compete, how the players show with their wishes to win, I am so, so proud of them. And, of course, after on Thursday we achieved the final in the Europa League, how we are doing in both competitions. To play in Europe and to play in the Premier League in the top positions is very difficult. We are doing it and the players are doing a huge effort. Of course, the second part of the season we are struggling, we are not achieving the points like the first part of the season."