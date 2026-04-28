'Snowball of lies' - Julian Alvarez responds angrily to fresh Barcelona transfer reports ahead of Atletico Madrid's Champions League showdown with Arsenal

Speaking to the media ahead of Atletico Madrid’s massive Champions League semi-final first leg encounter against Arsenal, Alvarez addressed the growing noise surrounding his future. The World Cup winner expressed frustration at the constant stream of stories suggesting he is destined for a move to the Camp Nou this summer.

“I try not to give too much importance to what they say, because the truth is that every week new things come out, all kinds of new information,” Alvarez said. “I try not to waste energy on that and to focus on what we’re doing here at Atleti. I try not to give too much importance to what’s said in the media, because it often starts becoming a snowball of lies. I can’t keep going out to clarify or deny everything that comes out all the time.”