Showboat king Lee Trundle names Premier League stars that buck modern trend - with ‘throwback’ Man City magician joined by Arsenal ace on entertainers list

There was a time, not all that long ago, when enigmatic entertainers illuminated divisions across Europe and international competitions around the world. From George Best to Neymar via Paul Gascoigne and Ronaldinho, mercurial match-winners were commonplace.

They wowed audiences in every corner of the planet, with their on-field exploits often worth the entry fee alone. Football has, however, changed down the years - with greater emphasis being placed on physical strength and athleticism.

That has led to eye-catching No.10s becoming something of a rare breed, with their qualities not being as warmly embraced as they once were. Even Brazil and Argentina - with Rivaldo, Kaka, Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi among the iconic figures to have emerged from that part of the world - are finding it hard to produce sporting wizards that boast a box full of tricks.