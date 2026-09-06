'You should have signed for a big club' - Arsenal fans taunt Morgan Rogers during Chelsea defeat

Rogers gave Chelsea a dream start at Emirates Stadium on Sunday by scoring just 77 seconds into the match, but Arsenal ultimately secured a 2-1 victory. According to the Daily Mirror, Arsenal fans ruthlessly mocked Rogers as he was substituted late in the second half.

The home supporters chanted "You should have signed for a big club" at Rogers, referencing his decision to reject Arsenal in favour of Chelsea during the recent transfer window. Arsenal had initially planned to sign Rogers from Aston Villa, but the club refused to enter a bidding war when Chelsea submitted a massive offer.