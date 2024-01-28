Senegal coach Cisse refuses to regard Ivory Coast as Afcon punching bags - 'The defeat in their last two matches remain just an accident'

Michael Madyira
Aliou Cisse Senegal 2022Getty Images
Africa Cup of NationsSenegalSenegal vs Ivory CoastIvory CoastAliou CisseSadio ManeNicolas Pepe

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse is not reading too much into Ivory Coast's group stage woes ahead of the two teams' Afcon Last-16 meeting on Monday.

  • CIV & Senegal clash in Afcon Last-16
  • Senegal have been in terrific form as CIV struggle
  • But Cisse refuses to underrate the hosts

