In his post-match comments, Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri had this to say about the Biancocelesti’s victory: “It was an emotional evening; seeing the Olimpico packed with our fans and their spectacular support was wonderful,” he told DAZN. “I’m pleased that the team gave the fans something to cheer about. My feeling is that we bear some responsibility for not having closed out the first half with a bigger lead; then we weren’t able to maintain that intensity for the whole match, but with six players out and few substitutes on the bench, it wasn’t easy. We’re improving in many areas; let’s hope these are the foundations for the future. Since I’ve been in Serie A, this has been the most difficult season, for so many reasons. I also gave the team a round of applause, because there were reasons to give up, yet the lads continue to perform at a high level.”