GOAL gives you the details to follow the Super Eagles' 2025 Afcon qualifier away against Amavubi in midweek clash.

Nigeria make a trip to East Africa on Tuesday to play hosts Rwanda in Group D of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier to be staged at the Amahoro Stadium.

The 2023 Afcon finalists Super Eagles are the strongest team in this group which also has Libya and Benin.

Amavubi will be aiming to cause an upset against one of the best teams on the continent, with quality players plying their trade abroad.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Amavubi and the Super Eagles, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.