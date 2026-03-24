"In 2024, there was a chance for Juventus, before his move to Chelsea, a chance that arose again in 2025 when it was the Bianconeri who backed out due to concerns about his character. Instead, it was Sancho who turned down Roma, who had been considering him, whilst Napoli looked into the matter at the end of May 2025. At this point, the club that has made a move is Borussia Dortmund, where Jadon has already played on two occasions, but a pay cut is required,” he concludes.