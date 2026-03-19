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Francesco Guerrieri

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Roma v Bologna: Koné out with a muscle injury; Pellegrini comes on in his place; the Frenchman’s condition

The French midfielder was forced to leave the pitch in the first half of the second leg of the Europa League round of 16

Bad news for Roma: the Giallorossi are at risk of losing Manu Koné to injury once again. The French midfielder was forced off during the first half of the Europa League round of 16 second leg against Bologna. In the 18th minute, the former Borussia Mönchengladbach player injured his right adductor, likely a muscle problem that forced him off the pitch two minutes later: Gasperini brought on Lorenzo Pellegrini in his place, who had scored in the first leg to equalise Bernardeschi’s opener (the match ended 1-1).

  • KONE'S TERMS AND CONDITIONS

    Even before the match, Koné wasn’t in the best of shape; the midfielder made a last-minute recovery and managed to start the game in midfield alongside Cristante – up until then, Pisilli had been playing in the attacking midfield role alongside El Shaarawy, now Pellegrini will likely take up that position and the 2004-born player will drop back a few metres – but after just a few minutes he was forced to leave the pitch. In the coming hours, the Frenchman will undergo thorough examinations to assess the extent of the injury and, above all, the recovery time.


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