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Adhe Makayasa

Roberto Martinez claims Cristiano Ronaldo has 'reacted as a captain' to World Cup criticism & insists 'numbers support' Portugal captain staying in starting XI

C. Ronaldo
Portugal
World Cup
R. Martinez

Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez has fiercely defended under-fire forward Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of their vital second World Cup group fixture against Uzbekistan. Addressing the media following a disappointing opening draw with DR Congo, the manager insisted that empirical data justifies the 41-year-old striker's position in the side despite growing public scrutiny.

  • Martinez dismisses squad disharmony claims

    The Seleccao entered the tournament as one of the favourites but have faced intense pressure after a sluggish 1-1 opening draw against DR Congo. This underwhelming result triggered a heavy social media storm, fuelled when midfielder Joao Neves remarked that Ronaldo was "just another player, here to help", sparking online trolling after being taken entirely out of context. However, the manager has moved swiftly to quell any rumours of internal friction before their upcoming trip to Texas.

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  • Portugal v Congo DR: Group K - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Manager praises veteran leader

    Martinez is adamant that Ronaldo remains the ideal spearhead for the national team's offensive line during this tournament cycle.

    He said: "We're more united, we're stronger. We're playing a World Cup, of course there's a lot of noise, a lot of tension, it's part of the game. Our focus is on the team. We're more united than before we arrived.

    "There's no tension. He's an example, as a captain. And he's reacted as a captain, with a lot of experience. He wants to contribute, and he's a role model for our team. He opens up spaces with his movements. The numbers support him.

    "He's probably the biggest example of how to recover, how to train. But that doesn't take away the feeling of frustration we all have, as a team."

  • Cancelo demands immediate response

    Although the iconic centre-forward netted five times during Portugal's qualification campaign, he has failed to score in his last ten major tournament appearances. The squad are fully aware that offensive improvements are required, with senior players demanding an immediate response on the pitch to rescue their campaign.

    Full-back Joao Cancelo added: "We didn't create chances, and that isn't normal in a team like ours. We have high-quality players, among the best in the world, and we have to show that on the pitch. Tomorrow, only winning counts. We don't have any margin for error."

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  • Cristiano Ronaldo Joao Neves Portugal Congo drGetty

    Must-win fixture awaits

    Portugal travel to the Houston Stadium on Tuesday knowing they have no room for error against an Uzbekistan side that suffered a 3-1 defeat to Colombia. The European heavyweights enter the match undefeated in their last six outings, but they desperately need a victory to ignite their World Cup campaign and avoid nervy final group game against Colombia.

World Cup
Portugal crest
Portugal
POR
Uzbekistan crest
Uzbekistan
UZB