Robert Lewandowski moved to tears after final Camp Nou appearance as Barcelona give departing striker guard of honour

The Polish striker could not hold back his emotions on several occasions, especially as the crowd thunderously chanted his name around the stadium. It was a fitting tribute to a player who has spearheaded the Blaugrana attack since 2022, and the lasting image of the night was Lewandowski in tears as he acknowledged the supporters for the final time on home soil.
Hansi Flick ensured the marksman received the spotlight he deserved, starting him against Real Betis and later substituting him in the 83rd minute to allow for a solitary walk of honour. Even though he didn't find the back of the net in the 3-1 victory, the stadium remained packed long after the final whistle as fans refused to leave without one last glimpse of their number nine.