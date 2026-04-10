Several Spanish outlets, including Mundo Deportivo, report that the European governing body has decided not to appoint the 41-year-old Romanian referee to any UEFA competitions this season.
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“Rightly out until the end of the season”: FC Barcelona have secured a partial victory after successfully appealing to UEFA following the Champions League drama
Kovacs officiated Tuesday’s quarter-final first leg between the Catalans and the Rojiblancos, yet his decisions left much to be desired. He initially showed Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi a yellow card for a clear professional foul, only to dismiss him with a straight red after VAR intervention.
For Barça, one incident in the 54th minute in particular sparked controversy, when Atlético goalkeeper Juan Musso played a goal kick to teammate Marc Pubill. Pubill had stopped the ball with his hand and taken the goal kick again. “For me, that’s a clear yellow-red card and a penalty,” Barcelona manager Hansi Flick said, pointing the finger at German video referee Christian Dingert. “He has to say, ‘Take a look at that.’ But he didn’t, so: ‘Thanks to Germany’.”
- AFP
Did UEFA dismiss Kovacs over mistakes in the Barcelona match?
The Catalans eventually lodged a protest with UEFA, demanding, among other things, Dingert’s suspension as well as “access to the referees’ communications and, where appropriate, official acknowledgement of the errors and the taking of appropriate measures”.
It remains unclear whether this protest directly caused Kovacs’s suspension from UEFA matches until the end of the season, or whether the governing body had already planned to omit the Romanian referee from its fixtures based on an internal list.
Former Bundesliga referee Manuel Gräfe agreed, listing what he deemed Kovacs’ errors on X and concluding: “Rightly out of UEFA action until the end of the season.”