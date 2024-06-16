Finidi George, Super EaglesGetty
Michael Madyira

Revealed: Why Finidi George resigned as Nigeria coach after Bafana Bafana draw and Benin defeat in 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers

World Cup Qualification CAFNigeriaSouth Africa vs ZimbabweSouth AfricaZimbabwePremier Soccer LeagueFinidi George

The former Ajax Amsterdam winger lasted just two underwhelming games in charge of the Super Eagles.

  • George was appointed Nigeria coach in April
  • But he lasted just two matches
  • The NFF is now looking for a new coach
