Revealed: How much Mohamed Salah will earn at Besiktas as Liverpool legend closes in on move to Turkey as a free agent

The financial details of the proposal aimed at bringing Salah to Turkey have come to light, with Besiktas ready to commit to a significant investment. As per FotoMac, the Black Eagles have tabled a contract offer worth a staggering €12.5m per year in annual wages to secure the Egyptian's services.
Negotiations between the Turkish side and Salah’s representative, Rammy Abbas, reached a critical turning point during a recent high-level summit. While previous discussions had stalled due to various financial demands, the latest round of talks saw both parties find common ground on the player's personal terms.