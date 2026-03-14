Reportedly, the contract with Real Madrid has already been signed: FC Bayern have come away empty-handed in their pursuit of a sought-after defender

Marca reports that 16-year-old Victory Okorie is set to move from LaLiga rivals Deportivo Alavés to the La Fabrica youth academy this summer.

The teenager is regarded as a great prospect and was consequently in high demand. According to Marca, alongside Real’s arch-rivals FC Barcelona and neighbours Atlético Madrid, the two top German clubs FC Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are also said to have courted the teenager’s services. However, Okorie has opted for Los Blancos and has already signed his contract there, it is reported.