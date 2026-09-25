Real Madrid monitoring Manchester City upheaval as Florentino Perez could revive interest in Erling Haaland and other City stars

The football world has been rocked by reports that Manchester City have been found guilty of the vast majority of financial charges brought against them by the Premier League. According to SPORT, Real Madrid are once again being linked with a move for Erling Haaland, a player who has long been admired by the hierarchy at the Santiago Bernabeu.

While the Norwegian striker is currently tied down to a long-term contract at the Etihad, the uncertainty surrounding City's future status in the top flight has led to intense speculation. Real Madrid previously pursued the forward before his switch to England in 2022, and the current "earthquake" at City could reignite that interest if the club is forced to balance its books or shed high-earning assets.