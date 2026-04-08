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FBL-EUR-C1-REAL MADRID-BAYERN MUNICHAFP
Adhe Makayasa

Real Madrid 'gifted' two goals to Bayern Munich as Antonio Rudiger bemoans missed chances in Champions League loss

A. Ruediger
Real Madrid
Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich
Champions League
LaLiga

Antonio Rudiger has hit out at Real Madrid’s uncharacteristic defensive sloppiness after the Spanish giants suffered a 2-1 Champions League quarter-final first-leg defeat to Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Germany international expressed his frustration at the manner in which the goals were conceded, suggesting that individual errors handed a significant advantage to the visitors.

  • Defensive lapses prove costly

    Madrid face a daunting challenge in the return leg after failing to capitalise on their home advantage against a ruthless Bayern side. Despite dominant spells of pressure, the hosts were undone by strikes from Luis Diaz and Harry Kane - both resulting from Los Blancos losing possession in high-risk areas. While Kylian Mbappe managed to reduce the deficit late on, the defining story of the match remained Madrid’s inability to balance their creative attacking flair with defensive discipline, as Bayern clinically exploited the gaps left by the hosts.

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  • FBL-EUR-C1-REAL MADRID-BAYERN MUNICHAFP

    Rudiger vents frustration

    In a candid post-match assessment, Rudiger did not hold back when discussing the nature of the goals conceded. The centre-back highlighted that the squad had specifically prepared to avoid the very turnovers that ultimately decided the contest.

    Rudiger told Movistar+: "We came out strong in the second half and immediately conceded a goal. For me, both goals were gifts; I think we needed more in the second half."

    He added: "We talked about those things, about easily losing possession, look at the two goals. At this level, it's very dangerous. We’re just going through it, it all started with Mbappe's goal. We had many chances to score more goals, but in the end, that's how it is. Manuel Neuer was Bayern's best player."

  • Neuer sets Bernabeu record

    The defeat highlighted a rare vulnerability for Madrid, who typically thrive in knockout football. Rudiger’s frustration was validated by a historic performance from Neuer, who became the first goalkeeper to record nine saves in a Bernabeu knockout match. The defender's claim of "gifted" goals underscores tactical flaws in Madrid’s transition from attack to defence under high-intensity pressure.


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  • Real Madrid CF v FC Bayern München - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final First LegGetty Images Sport

    Munich mission looms large

    Madrid must quickly refocus for a domestic clash against Girona this Friday before heading to the Allianz Arena for the decisive second leg. The squad will be hoping for a more settled defensive display, particularly with a semi-final spot at stake. Facing a Bayern side that has found its rhythm under Vincent Kompany, the Spanish giants must rediscover their clinical edge to overturn the current aggregate deficit in Bavaria.

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Real Madrid
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Girona
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