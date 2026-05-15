Madrid secured a hollow victory against a resigned Oviedo side in a match overshadowed by significant unrest in the stands. The evening began with a palpable sense of tension as fans displayed banners calling for Florentino Perez’s resignation, which were forcibly removed by security shortly after kick-off. Despite the on-field result, the lacklustre performance failed to appease a disgruntled crowd still mourning the loss of the league title to rivals Barcelona just a week earlier.
Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr and Aurelien Tchouameni booed by Real Madrid fans as Jude Bellingham goal against Oviedo overshadowed
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Bernabeu atmosphere turns toxic
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Legends receive rare respite
While the current squad faced the wrath of the stands, the atmosphere shifted briefly to honour the departing icons of the game. In a rare moment of unity, the Bernabeu crowd provided a standing ovation for Oviedo’s Santi Cazorla and Madrid’s Dani Carvajal, acknowledging their storied careers amidst the prevailing gloom. However, this warmth did not extend to the coaching staff, as interim boss Alvaro Arbeloa remained glued to his seat throughout a disjointed and uninspired tactical display.
Discontent in Madrid
The focus of the supporters' ire was firmly fixed on the club's Galacticos, with Mbappe receiving the loudest criticism of the night upon his second-half introduction. Tchouameni and Vinicius were also heavily targeted, with the former still being scrutinised for his recent altercation with Federico Valverde. The hostile environment overshadowed the contributions of Bellingham and the impressive Gonzalo, illustrating a club in deep turmoil and facing a summer of significant uncertainty regarding its sporting direction.
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Summer rebuild looms
Madrid conclude this disappointing chapter in 10 days, hosting Athletic Bilbao at the Bernabeu for the final matchday of the Liga season. The hierarchy must now decide the fate of academy star Gonzalo, who is expected to be loaned out despite being the evening's standout performer. With the campaign effectively over, the club faces a monumental task in rebuilding the fractured relationship between the players, the presidency, and the Madridista faithful before a pivotal summer.