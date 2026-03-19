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Rakow v Fiorentina LIVE 0-0: Kean gives it a go

Watch Rakow v Fiorentina live: the second leg of the Conference League round of 16

Building on their 2-1 first-leg lead, Fiorentina travel to Raków in Poland in search of a place in the Conference League quarter-finals. The Viola have the chance to qualify for the fourth consecutive year, keeping alive a dream that Florence is trying to savour in a season that has been anything but straightforward. Kick-off is at 6.45 pm at the Miejski Stadion Piłkarski Raków.  



  • GOALS AND HIGHLIGHTS

    8' – Rakow respond through Repka, who shoots from the edge of the box but fails to hit the target

    4' - Kean breaks into the box and shoots, only for Svarnas to parry the ball away. It falls back to the Italian striker, but he fails to convert the rebound

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  • MATCH REPORT

    RAKOW v FIORENTINA 0-0

    GOALS:


    RAKOW (3-4-2-1): Zych; Tudor, Racovitan, Svarnas; Ameyaw, Repka, Struski, Jean Carlos; Makuch; Brunes, Lopez. Manager: Tomczyk

    FIORENTINA (4-3-3): Christensen; Dodô, Pongracic, Comuzzo, Parisi; Ndour, Fagioli, Fabbian; Harrison, Kean, Fazzini. Manager: Vanoli


    REFEREE: Munuera

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Ekstraklasa
Legia Warszawa crest
Legia Warszawa
LEG
Rakow Czestochowa crest
Rakow Czestochowa
RAK
Serie A
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Fiorentina
FIO
Inter crest
Inter
INT