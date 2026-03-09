Have PSG lost their fear factor? European champions told 'everything that made them strong is gone' as ex-France star says coach Luis Enrique has hit his 'limit'

Speaking on RMC Sport, former France international and 1998 World Cup winner Dugarry voiced significant concerns about the current state of manager Luis Enrique's squad. Paris Saint-Germain find themselves at a crossroads as they prepare to face Chelsea in the Champions League round of 16 at the Parc des Princes.
Despite being the reigning European champions, the mood in the French capital is far from celebratory following a worrying 3-1 home defeat to Monaco in Ligue 1. Dugarry did not hold back: "PSG is outdated, without ideas, it's quite sad. Luis Enrique's self-persuasion or positive thinking has its limits. At some point, reality catches up with you: your team can't keep up."