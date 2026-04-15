PSG 'had to suffer' against Liverpool as two-goal hero Ousmane Dembele reacts following Champions League win at Anfield

Despite arriving on Merseyside with a two-goal cushion, Luis Enrique's side knew that the atmosphere at Anfield would provide a stern test of their defensive resolve. The reigning European champions were pushed back during a frantic second half, but two late strikes ensured there would be no historic comeback for the Reds. PSG eventually walked away with a dominant 4-0 aggregate triumph, knocking Liverpool out for the second year in a row.
Dembele, who was the difference-maker on the night with a devastating brace, acknowledged that the victory required a great deal of grit. Speaking after the final whistle, the winger remained humble about the performance, insisting that the difficulty of the task was always expected at this level of the competition.