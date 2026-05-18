'Proud' Bruno Fernandes eager to surpass Thierry Henry & Kevin De Bruyne in Man Utd's final game of season after equalling Premier League assist record

Despite the individual accolades, Fernandes was quick to praise his team-mates for their role in his success. He highlighted that without the quality of the finishing from players like Mbeumo, the record would remain out of reach. For the United skipper, the collective success of the team and the goals themselves remain more important than the personal statistics that follow.

“I'm very grateful to see their reaction more than mine because I wanted Bryan to celebrate his goal. I didn't want to make it about myself because at the end of the day scoring the goal is the biggest thing in football,” Fernandes added. “And all credit to Bryan because if he doesn't put it on the back of the net, my record will not be there. So these records only come if your team-mates do the things right as you do.”