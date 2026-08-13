‘Protecting the asset’ - Are Man City keeping Phil Foden’s asking price high or can the out-of-sorts England international become a ‘superstar’ again?

Foden was seeing a move elsewhere mooted at one stage, with former Aston Villa striker Tony Cascarino telling GOAL when reports of interest from the West Midlands surfaced - with Morgan Rogers having left Villa Park for Chelsea: “Sometimes in your career, you need to have that something that gives you a real lift. You go, ‘right, now I'm going to play first team football’.

“And I don't think for Phil being an also-ran or in a squad and being a sub, that's like the start of his career at City. That's what he started as, that's what you do as a young player - you start, you earn your stripes, you get into the team, then you might get on as a sub, then you might convince the manager that he's going to start you now and again, then you're a regular.

“Phil Foden's gone the complete opposite way now, hasn't he? A new manager's come in, so that might change. But I think at his age and what he's achieved, I think if Phil Foden had the opportunity to go and play for a club, and a really good club at that, and give him that drive and that hunger again to prove people wrong, I think Phil needs that.

“Look what Phil's done in the last year-and-a-half. City have been successful in the last few years and Phil's ended up losing his place at City, not being in England's squad. So he's got to do something.”