Premier League watch out! ‘Angry’ Erling Haaland sends title message to rivals after seeing Man City miss out to Arsenal in 2025-26

Speaking in the immediate aftermath of the disappointment, Haaland did not hide his frustration. He believes the entire squad needs to channel their current "anger" into a renewed assault on the top flight next term, making it clear that second place is never enough for a club of City’s stature.

“In the end, every game in the Premier League is difficult. We tried. It wasn’t enough,” Haaland told City Studios. “The whole Club should use this as motivation now. We should be angry, we should feel a fire inside our belly because it’s not good enough. It’s gone two years now, it feels like forever. We’re going to do everything we can, everyone that will be here next season, to win the league.”