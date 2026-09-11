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Premier League clubs missed £17m transfer trick on ‘big player’ Troy Parrott - with Republic of Ireland international ‘reformed’ after severing ties with Tottenham
Parrott starred at AZ & made history with Ireland hat-trick
There had been talk during the summer of 2026 of a deal being done that would bring the Dublin native back to English football. West Ham, following their relegation into the Championship, were credited with interest.
No agreement was reached there, despite Parrott having shown across two seasons at AZ in Alkmaar precisely what he is capable of. He found the target on 51 occasions through 97 appearances, savouring Dutch Cup glory last season while registering 31 efforts across all competitions.
A purple patch was also hit with Ireland, as he bagged a brace in a meeting with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal before making history with a hat-trick in Hungary - becoming the first man from his country to claim a match ball away from home. Said exploits were ultimately in vain as World Cup play-off heartache was suffered.
Parrott is, however, full of confidence and a Premier League side - especially one of those stepping up into the top-flight - were expected to take a punt on his signature at just £17 million ($23m).
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Why did no Premier League club explore a £17m transfer?
Asked if he was left surprised by the apparent lack of interest, ex-Ireland frontman Morrison - who was speaking in association with Freebets.com, the source for betting sites reviews - told GOAL: “Yeah, and you know what? He's absolutely flying at the moment - he scored the winning goal in the Champions League. He's doing well.
“I didn't see any Prem clubs coming in. I see West Ham were interested. And I'm surprised West Ham didn't get that over the line because he would have probably gone to West Ham. Because he probably feels they would get promoted and they'll be back in the Premier League next season.
“But, he's gone to Betis with [Manuel] Pellegrini. Troy's a good player. He's done well. He's been reformed. International last season, he was fantastic, scored a lot of goals, nearly made Ireland qualify. And he just took that form on through his club.
“He looks unplayable at the moment. Great news for Ireland. So hopefully he can get us qualified for the Euros in a couple of years. He looks a good player. You're probably right, I was surprised in particular West Ham didn't get that deal done. I would have paid the 17 million for him because he's a big player.”
Winning goals vs Real Madrid and in the Champions League
Betis have enjoyed an immediate return on their investment in Parrott, with the 24-year-old netting winning goals against Real Madrid and Lille in domestic and continental competition. Morrison added on that impact: “That's what I mean, Real Madrid. I knew there was another goal he scored!
“He can't do no wrong at the minute. Now he's set the bar so high everyone's going to expect that week in, week out. But good signing for Bettis. And yeah, good luck to him. Long may it continue. Great news for Ireland as well.”
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Will ex-Spurs star Parrott return to England at some point?
It may be that Parrott retraces steps to the Premier League in upcoming windows, having made just two appearances in that division during his time at Spurs. If impressive individual standards can be maintained, then admiring glances from afar will be shot in his direction.
West Ham will be cursing their inability to get a transfer arranged in the last window, and their loss is proving to be Betis’ gain. Goalscorers are never easy to find, especially at a price that could be considered something of a snip.
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