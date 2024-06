South Africa play their second Group A match in this regional competition's edition against the Zebras.

Bafana Bafana will be looking for their first win of the 2024 Cosafa Cup when they clash with Botswana at Isaac Wolfson Stadium on Saturday.

After a 1-1 draw in their Group A opener against Mozambique on Wednesday, Helman Mkhalele's boys are pressed to pick up their first set of maximum points.

It is a new-look Bafana squad doing duty in Gqeberha and GOAL predicts how Mkhalele could line up his side.