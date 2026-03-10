Piero Hincapie is already an Arsenal cult hero - so where does Myles Lewis-Skelly fit into the Gunners' future?

Heading into the final week of the window, it seemed Arsenal had wrapped up their business. Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, Noni Madueke, Cristhian Mosquera, Viktor Gyokeres and Eberechi Eze arrived for a combined £250 million ($334m) before add-ons. But with deadline day approaching, new sporting director Andrea Berta and manager Mikel Arteta had one more target in mind.
Bayer Leverkusen's Piero Hincapie, capable of playing at centre-back, left-back and even wing-back, was fleetingly linked with Tottenham, while there had also been suggestions of interest from Liverpool and Atletico Madrid in the not-too-distant past. Arsenal, sensing they still needed more depth in defence, threw their hat into the ring and agreed a loan-to-buy deal.
Now, on the eve of the Gunners' Champions League last-16 meeting with Leverkusen, it is being reported that Arsenal will trigger the £45m ($60m) purchase clause in the Ecuador international's contract. Every party directly involved in the transaction will be a winner, but what of those who have been negatively impacted, namely academy graduate and fan-favourite Myles Lewis-Skelly?