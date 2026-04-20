Vincent Kompany appeared content to let the moment pass. As the squad gathered in front of the South Stand to toast their 35th league title with the supporters, he and his coaching staff lingered a few metres back, soaking up the scene. Captain Manuel Neuer repeatedly beckoned them forward, and, after some hesitation, they finally obliged.
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"Picture of the Year": FC Bayern fans deliver two clear messages at the championship celebrations
As soon as he reached the front, the South Stand roared Kompany’s name, and the 40-year-old Belgian was suddenly overcome with emotion. He pumped his fists in ecstasy, and the fans responded with a deafening roar that seemed louder than any goal or final whistle. Later, club president Herbert Hainer called the moment the “Picture of the Year”.
- AFP
FC Bayern: Memories of 2013 come flooding back
Bayern Munich fans have not lavished such open affection on a manager since at least 2013. Neither Thomas Tuchel nor Julian Nagelsmann enjoyed anything like it. Hansi Flick, the last coach to secure the treble, might have felt a similar warmth in 2020, but pandemic restrictions limited public displays of support. Niko Kovac never quite won the crowd over, and the international heavyweights Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti often seemed aloof. To find a similar figure, one must go back to the evergreen Jupp Heynckes, the 2013 treble-winning coach.
CEO Jan-Christien Dreesen is not alone in sensing a “spirit” reminiscent of 13 years ago. With his likeable, matter-of-fact manner, Kompany has brought a calm rarely seen at the club in recent years, minimising distractions. More importantly, his side’s brand of football is equally attractive, dominant and successful.
In 47 competitive matches this term they have scored 161 goals, a club record. If any further proof of Munich’s Bundesliga dominance were needed, it came during the title-clinching match: they sealed the title with a nominal second-string side (eight changes to the starting line-up compared to Wednesday’s victory over Real Madrid) and did so comfortably against the third-placed team. The fact that such radical rotations work also speaks volumes for Kompany’s squad management; under his leadership, every player feels important.
- AFP
FC Bayern are aiming to secure a third treble in the club’s history.
Hainer calls Kompany a “jackpot win”, yet two years ago he was only the club’s sixth-choice manager. To earn a place among Bayern’s all-time great coaches, Kompany needs more than league titles; he needs a treble. Since the last treble in 2020, the club’s chances of repeating that feat have rarely been better. On Wednesday they host Bayer Leverkusen in the DFB-Pokal semi-finals, then face defending champions Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.
During Sunday’s brief on-pitch celebrations, supporters chanted “European Cup” and “Berlin, Berlin, wir sind auf dem Weg nach Berlin”, underlining their affection for Kompany while insisting that domestic glory alone is not enough. Player and staff joined in, then quickly switched focus to the next fixtures.
There were no beer showers, no trophy presentation and no after-party. “We’re focused and won’t be celebrating any more today,” Joshua Kimmich told the waiting journalists as he left the stadium. Harry Kane added that Kompany would be watching “Leverkusen clips” that very evening.
FC Bayern Munich Fixtures: An overview of the club’s upcoming matches.
Date Match Competition Wednesday, 22 April Bayer Leverkusen vs. FC Bayern DFB-Pokal Saturday 25 April FSV Mainz 05 vs. FC Bayern Bundesliga Tuesday, 28 April Paris Saint-Germain vs. FC Bayern Champions League Saturday 2 May Bundesliga Bundesliga