Phil Foden agrees new long-term Man City contract with the help of Erling Haaland's super agent
Future secured at the Etihad
The 25-year-old playmaker is poised to sign a fresh four-year deal that will extend his stay in Manchester until at least the summer of 2030. According to The Athletic, this new agreement will replace his current terms, which were due to expire in 2027, and includes an additional 12-month extension option. While final formalities are still being processed, both the player and the club are fully aligned on continuing their highly successful partnership.
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The Pimenta factor
The Athletic adds that Foden turned to world-renowned super agent Pimenta to lead the discussions with the Premier League side. The Brazilian intermediary, who manages Haaland's interests, has handled all negotiations to ensure the academy graduate's contributions are reflected in his new terms. This strategic partnership highlights Foden's desire for elite-level representation as he enters what are expected to be the peak years of his professional career.
A decorated academy graduate
Foden’s journey with City began at the under-nine level, and he has since developed into one of the most decorated players in the club's modern era. Since making his senior debut as a 17-year-old, he has recorded 110 goals and 66 assists across 365 appearances while amassing an incredible trophy haul. His CV already boasts six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, and a Champions League winner's medal, cementing his status as a pivotal figure under Pep Guardiola.
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What comes next?
Having registered 15 goal contributions in all competitions this term, Foden has played a key role in City fighting for another Premier League title and reaching the FA Cup final. However, he has seen his role reduced by Guardiola in recent months, and is now facing a race against time to force his way into Thomas Tuchel's England squad for the 2026 World Cup.