Pep Guardiola rubbishes Wayne Rooney's 'stupid' criticism of Man City's celebrations after 'final' win over Arsenal

The City boss explained that the intensity of the celebrations was a direct reflection of the pressure the squad felt heading into the match. He claimed that a loss would have effectively ended their hopes of silverware, making the three points worth every bit of the noise generated at full-time. Erling Haaland was even seen singing into a television camera during a post-match lap of honour. Guardiola also addressed the City fans' involvement, which included a banner that read: "Panic on the streets of London."

"They knew if we didn't win it would be 'bye bye.' They won and still we are there. How can they not celebrate it? As much as you respect the opponent and the fans of the opponent, celebrate however you want," Guardiola added.