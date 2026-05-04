Pep Guardiola reacts to 'scary' Rayan Cherki's viral boxing video amid 'not bad' debut season at Man City

Since moving to Manchester, the 22-year-old has registered ten goals and 13 assists in 46 appearances in all competitions for City, generating widespread praise in the process. However, Guardiola has rejected the notion that Cherki is a stereotypical fit for his style of management.

"What is my typical player?" Guardiola said. "I don’t have typical players. It’s not bad in his first season what he is doing. I don’t believe in that. At Barcelona we had good players that were strong. Of course he can play, all the players I have here are my type of players."