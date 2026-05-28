Pep Guardiola 'keen' on becoming England manager one day with departing Man City icon still a 'dream' target for the FA

Despite Thomas Tuchel recently committing his future to the Three Lions with a contract extension through to Euro 2028, Guardiola remains the name at the top of the FA's wishlist. Sources close to talkSPORT indicate that the outgoing City boss is intrigued by the possibility of leading a national team, and would be "keen" to take the England job at some stage.

Transfer insider Ben Jacobs discussed the situation on talkSPORT: "The England job, he’s always been a dream candidate. We know that Thomas Tuchel extended, but in the long run... My feeling is that Pep will one day go into international management. He doesn’t have anything else lined up. It’s unlikely he’ll take another job within the Premier League, but keep an eye on Pep just doing what Jurgen Klopp’s done, taking on strategic roles. He’s going to be a club ambassador for City Football Group and then in the more medium to long-term future, is his head turned by an international vacancy?"