Pedri reveals why he asked to be substituted during Barcelona's Champions League rout of Galatasaray as midfielder eases injury fears

Barcelona were initially stunned by Aleksey Batrakov's opening strike and narrowly escaped going two goals down when Baris Alper Yilmaz's effort was chalked off by VAR, before Joao Cancelo restored parity on the stroke of half-time. Following the restart, the visitors ran riot through Fermin Lopez's 50th-minute header, Anthony Gordon's maiden Champions League goal for Barca three minutes later, and a 65th-minute strike from substitute Karim Adeyemi.

Clearing up any lingering doubts regarding his early departure, Pedri explained his physical condition to Movistarafter the match: "My stomach was hurting and I was feeling a bit unwell. It was better to ask for a change and let someone fresh come on."

Reflecting on his side's composure in turning the game around after the break, he added: "I think in the first half we were too hasty in trying to play the final pass. When they get ahead in an atmosphere like this, it is difficult, but I'm focusing on the team's reaction. The second half was spectacular.

"We had the ball and saw a lot of space, so we were forcing that final pass. It was a matter of passing it around a bit more to let the attackers get into position. When they get the ball near the box, they are decisive."