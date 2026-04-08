A brutal two minutes for Barcelona! Pau Cubarsi sent off as VAR intervenes to overturn yellow card before Julian Alvarez strikes for Atletico Madrid

The complexion of the tie shifted dramatically in the 43rd minute. Following a turnover in the opposition half, Atletico Madrid launched a clinical counter-attack. Julián Alvarez threaded a perfect pass into the path of Giuliano Simeone, and in a desperate bid to recover his position, Cubarsi brought down the Argentine forward near the edge of the area.
While referee Istvan Kovacs initially brandished a yellow card, the VِِAR room intervened, advising the Romanian official to review the incident on the pitchside monitor. After consulting the replays, Kovacs overturned his decision and issued a straight red card, deeming Cubarsí the last man and leaving Hansi Flick’s side a man down just before the interval.