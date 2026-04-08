A brutal two minutes for Barcelona! Pau Cubarsi sent off as VAR intervenes to overturn yellow card before Julian Alvarez strikes for Atletico Madrid

The punishment for the hosts did not end with the dismissal of the young centre-back. Alvarez, who had already threatened earlier in the match, stepped up to take the resulting free-kick. The Argentine demonstrated exactly why he is considered one of the continent’s premier finishers with a world-class execution.

The Atletico attacker struck the ball with surgical precision, curling it over the wall and into the top corner, leaving Joan Garcia with no chance despite a full-stretch dive. It was a double blow for a Barca side that had played the more expansive football but lacked clinical efficiency in both boxes.

In the second half, Alexander Sorloth scored to double Atletico's lead, putting them fully in control of the clash.



