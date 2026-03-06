'I just love banter!' - Patrice Evra denies he 'hates' Arsenal and tells Mikel Arteta's side to 'cheat and waste time' in Premier League title race against Man City
A crucial shift in momentum
The race for the Premier League trophy has intensified after Manchester City stumbled to a draw against Nottingham Forest, handing the advantage back to north London. Arsenal capitalised on the slip-up with a hard-fought victory over Brighton, a result that impressed Evra. The Frenchman, who won five titles at Old Trafford, noted that while the Gunners were once "easy" to play against, their ability to secure "ugly" away wins is the hallmark of potential champions. However, the memory of previous late-season collapses continues to hang over the Emirates.
Banter and 'Netflix' barbs
Evra addressed his long-standing reputation as an Arsenal antagonist, clarifying that his comments are never personal. Speaking to Stake, the 44-year-old said: "People think I hate Arsenal but I just love banter. When I was playing, Arsenal was always an easy team to play against, but times have changed. Man City's draw against Nottingham Forest is a big boost, and even if Brighton had lots of chances, Arsenal won. This is a sign of a Premier League winner. I've been there five times. Some away wins can be very ugly. It was a good chance for Man City to keep the gap close, I don't think it's over but that win against Brighton was big for Arsenal."
He also alluded to his widely shared joke that likened the club to Netflix, where fans perpetually anticipate the "next season", while reaffirming his desire for their success. "Come on Arsenal, you can do it this year," Evra said, before adding a cautious caveat: "I wouldn’t be surprised if they bottle it again. I just hope they don't."
Prioritising results over DNA
The former defender believes Arsenal must abandon "pretty football" if they are to dethrone Pep Guardiola's side. Evra argued that Arteta should prioritise the trophy over the club's visual identity. Evra stated: "I don't care if they don't play good football, waste time, or cheat, they need to win the Premier League at any cost. Mikel Arteta is not here to please anyone, he's here to win. They need to win, even if that is through set pieces. Sometimes, you have to put the DNA of the club on the side if it means big trophies."
The final hurdle
With a seven-point lead in the Premier League table and eight matches left, Arsenal is poised to end a title drought that dates back to 2004. Beyond their league focus, they remain in contention across all competitions, with their next chance at silverware coming in the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City on March 22.