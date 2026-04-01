Palmeiras confirm they rejected €25m offers for 16-year-old compared to Vinicius Jr as Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool & Man City contact his agent
European giants circling for Eduardo Conceicao
The production line at the Allianz Parque shows no signs of slowing down. After the high-profile departures of Endrick to Real Madrid and Estevao Willian to Chelsea, Palmeiras have identified Conceicao as the next diamond in their crown. The 16-year-old striker, currently starring for the Under-20 side, has become the subject of intense interest from the Premier League's heavyweights.
According to UOL, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City have all reportedly made contact with the player's representatives. The interest intensified during the prestigious Copinha tournament, where Eduardo's explosive pace drew comparisons to Vinicius Junior. Despite the mounting pressure, Palmeiras remain in a strong negotiating position, having secured the youngster's future with his first professional contract signed in January - running until 2029 - which includes a staggering €100 million release clause for clubs outside of Brazil.
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Palmeiras confirm rejected €35m bids
Joao Paulo Sampaio, the visionary coordinator of Palmeiras' youth academy, has publicly confirmed that the club has already turned down significant financial packages for the teenager. The English top flight is the primary source of these offers, as clubs look to secure the next big Brazilian talent before his valuation skyrockets further.
Speaking to ESPN's 'Fala a Fonte' program, Sampaio revealed the scale of the interest: "Allan is on that list [of upcoming major sales]. We’ve already received bids in the range of €30m to €35m, so it’s going to be a significant sale. Then there’s a 16-year-old boy from our academy, Eduardo, who is about to play in the U-17 South American Championship for the national team; we’ve also received two offers for him between €20m and €25m, excluding bonuses. So, in my view, these two will really bolster our finances."
The hunt for the next Endrick
Palmeiras have set a clear benchmark for Eduardo's departure. The club's board and the player's staff are in total agreement that a transfer will only be entertained for figures exceeding €60m - matching the precedents set by Endrick and Estevao. With a release clause of €100m inserted into his contract, the Verdao are under no pressure to sell cheaply.
Eduardo signed his first professional deal in January, which keeps him tied to the club until January 2029. This long-term commitment ensures that any Premier League suitor will have to break the bank to land the forward, who is consistently playing several years above his actual age group. His progression has been meteoric, scoring 13 goals in 38 games for the U17s while still eligible for the U15s.
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A profile similar to Vinicius Junior
What makes Eduardo so attractive to the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool is a unique skill set defined by tactical intelligence and raw speed. Comparisons to Vinicius Junior and previous high-profile Palmeiras exports are not made lightly, as scouts note the same fearlessness and dribbling frequency that characterised the Real Madrid star at Flamengo. As the 16-year-old prepares for the South American U17 Championship, his global profile is expected to rise further, likely sparking a bidding war among Europe’s elite for a player many believe is destined for the very top.