Outgoing Liverpool icon Mohamed Salah to announce new club 'in a few days', claims Egypt staff member

While the Saudi Pro League remains the most likely destination for Salah if widespread reports are to be believed, his agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, has maintained a layer of mystery, previously stating that "no one knows" where the forward will play next. However, Murad says an official announcement is imminent.

"There are news stories being written about him having offers from Italy and France and other big teams in the world - this is, of course, true, he is a big star and would be a big addition to any team," the Egypt staff member said, as reported by Four Four Two. "Whichever team Salah picks, we will support him - he [also] has offers from Saudi… I think in a few days he will announce his next destination."