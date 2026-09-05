'I'm still in shock' - Ollie Watkins' wife makes emotional admission after €60m Saudi Arabia transfer

Despite the emotional upheaval off the pitch, Watkins showcased his trademark professionalism on it. Introduced at half-time against Al-Ahli, the 30-year-old rose at the back post to convert Sultan Mandash’s delivery in the 86th minute, adding to earlier strikes from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Crysencio Summerville. Following the final whistle, Watkins expressed his delight with both his personal start and the overall quality of his new domestic division.

"I'm happy to be here," Watkins admitted. "Amazing start. I'm looking forward to many more games here at home. It's been a good start. Very good. The standard here today was as good as in the Premier League, to be honest. Very physical, demanding and the quality was top. Amazing.

"I didn't expect it to be like that when I first came onto the pitch. I checked out the pitch before the game. The atmosphere was amazing. The fans were calling my name. Amazing start."