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NYCFC announce rebrand and relocation of MLS Next Pro team in ambitious league sponsored Hometown Soccer Holdings initiative
- Pacific Press Agency
Blazing the trail for MLSNP
The move represents a crucial step in the expansion of the league, which has always looked beyond the guidelines of simply serving as MLS's reserve setup. Earlier this year, MLSNP announced its intent for clubs to rebrand and establish themselves in new markets - with the expectation that they could function as stand-alone sides that "feed" MLS clubs.
NYCFC's affiliate will operate in much the same way. Although they will play their game at the NEXUS sports complex in New Jersey, they will still be controlled by NYCFC, which will, crucially, retain power over player movement as it looks to develop youth talent.
"New York City FC has always been committed to developing the next generation of local soccer players and fans, and the partnership with Hometown Soccer Holdings is the latest step in strengthening that mission," said Brad Sims, CEO of New York City FC in a statement.
"We are excited to be at the forefront of MLS NEXT Pro’s new era and help build what we know will be an amazing club for Middlesex County. Having our young professional players be part of a club with their own, dedicated fanbase and identity while playing in a purpose-built stadium in Middlesex County will help accelerate their development.
"Just as importantly, the Middlesex Regional Hub will tap into one of the country’s premier soccer markets, building on New Jersey’s already thriving soccer culture and strong pipeline of youth players. We look forward to creating new opportunities for local players to enter the New York City FC development pathway, and building on our legacy of developing top talent."
A community in need?
The unnamed franchise will suit the needs of a potentially fruitful market, organizers hope. Middlesex County is home to 900,000 people, and New Jersey has long been a hotbed of American soccer - generating some of the most prominent names in the USMNT and MLS setups.
“Bringing professional soccer to Middlesex County, and its almost 900,000 residents, will make us an exciting new sports destination in New Jersey,” said Middlesex County Commissioner Director Ronald G. Rios. “The Board of County Commissioners and I know that this new club will bolster soccer culture in our region and attract new interest for the sport, especially among our youth. We’re proud to welcome New Jersey MLS NEXT Pro, Hometown Soccer Holdings, and New York City FC to NEXUS and our community – we have no doubt they will make a lasting impact on our residents and entice more visitors to our region.”
Further expansion to come?
The news comes after the announcement of a 'strategic investment' between MLS and KKR, an investment group, in April. They hope to establish distinct teams in new markets that will then feed into MLS clubs. The goal, long term, is to build new brands and construct stadiums of medium capacity. MLS clubs will have the option to either turn over business rights to KKR itself or retain control - although most are expected to opt in. It is seen as a key initiative as MLS looks to flesh out its player pool.
- MLS
MLSNP - a success story?
MLS NEXT Pro, thus far, has been a successful vehicle in generating talent for America's top league. It now has 30 franchises, of which 27 are affiliated with MLS teams. Hundreds of players who either spent time or were developed in MLSNP have since appeared in MLS proper. The league is expected to announce additional unaffiliated franchises in the coming years, while more MLS sides have been encouraged to rebrand their affiliated clubs.
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