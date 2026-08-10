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Ashley SanchezGetty Images
Celia Balf

NWSL Power Rankings: Pietra Tordin’s hat trick, Ashley Sanchez’s reunion goal headline wild 28-goal weekend

NWSL
Angel City FC
Bay FC
Boston Legacy FC
Chicago Stars
Denver Summit FC
Gotham FC
Houston Dash
Kansas City Current
North Carolina Courage
Orlando Pride
Portland Thorns
Racing Louisville
San Diego Wave FC
Seattle Reign FC
Utah Royals
Washington Spirit

Pietra Tordin’s hat trick lifted Portland past Boston, while Ashley Sanchez scored against her former team in North Carolina’s wild 4-3 win over Washington.

The Washington Spirit and North Carolina Courage turned Audi Field into a seven-goal thriller. North Carolina raced to a 3-0 lead inside 15 minutes, only for Washington to storm back and equalize through Rebeca Bernal in the 90th. Natalie Jacobs then delivered the winner for the Courage in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

The match was billed as a reunion between former Spirit teammates and best friends Ashley Sanchez and Trinity Rodman, otherwise known as “Sandman,” and both delivered. Sanchez scored against her former club, and Rodman struck for Washington. Sanchez now has 11 goals, one behind Golden Boot leader Barbra Banda, while Rodman has nine.

Portland produced an equally wild performance, scoring three times inside nine minutes before Pietra Tordin completed her first career hat trick. The Thorns eventually opened a 4-1 lead but were forced to hold on for a 4-3 victory after Boston Legacy made things uncomfortable late.

Elsewhere, Denver Summit waited until the fourth minute of stoppage time to find a winner against Utah Royals, while Seattle Reign and Angel City traded momentum in a 2-2 draw. And if any two teams were going to produce a scoreless draw during a weekend filled with goals, it had to be Chicago Stars and Bay FC.

Week 16 produced 28 goals, with dramatic comebacks, late winners, surprising results and individual brilliance shaking up the rankings. With the playoff picture beginning to take shape, here’s where every NWSL team stands after another chaotic weekend...

  • Chicago StarsGetty Images

    Chicago Stars

    Prior ranking: 16

    Result: 0-0 Draw vs Bay FC

    Ramifications: Another week, another result that does little to change Chicago’s standing. The Stars deserve credit for keeping a clean sheet, but a scoreless draw at home against Bay FC does little to inspire confidence in a team still searching for answers in attack.

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  • imago-sport-1080159358.jpgMarty Jean Louis

    Boston Legacy

    Prior ranking: 14

    Result: Lost 4-3 vs Portland Thorns

    Ramifications: Boston showed plenty of fight after conceding three goals inside nine minutes, but the comeback ultimately came too late. Scoring three against Portland is encouraging, yet repeated defensive lapses left the Legacy with too much ground to make up.

  • Racing LouisvilleGetty Images

    Racing Louisville

    Prior ranking: 15

    Result: Won 3-1 vs Orlando Pride

    Ramifications:  Racing have now won back-to-back matches and three of their last four after an impressive 3-1 victory at Orlando. The result earns Louisville a one-place climb in GOAL’s Power Rankings, even if they remain near the bottom of the league table.

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  • Michelle Cooper, Kansas City CurrentGetty Images

    Kansas City Current

    Prior ranking: 12

    Result: 1-1 Draw vs Houston Dash

    Ramifications: A draw in Houston is not disastrous, but Kansas City have now collected only six points from their past six matches. Temwa Chawinga’s absence at WAFCON has dulled the attack, although Debinha’s goal showed the Current still have enough quality to produce more going forward.

  • Orlando prideGetty Images

    Orlando Pride

    Prior ranking: 11

    Result: Lost 3-1 vs Racing Louisville

    Ramifications: Orlando have fallen back into some familiar bad habits, and a 3-1 home loss to a team near the bottom of the table is difficult to excuse. The Pride have conceded eight goals across back-to-back defeats and badly miss Golden Boot leader Barbra Banda, who remains away at WAFCON.

  • Keira Barry Bay FC 2026Bay FC

    Bay FC

    Prior ranking: 10

    Result: 0-0 Draw vs Chicago Stars

    Ramifications: Bay FC’s recent momentum takes another hit with a scoreless draw against the league’s last-place team. A clean sheet is a positive, but failing to find the back of the net against Chicago represents a missed opportunity for a side trying to climb the table.

  • imago-sport-1074988810.jpgSOPA Images

    Denver Summit

    Prior ranking: 13

    Result: Won 2-1 vs Utah Royals

    Ramifications: Denver gets one of the biggest boosts of the week after pulling off a dramatic 2-1 win over Utah. The Summit finding the winner in the fourth minute of stoppage time to steal all three points is the kind of chaos a league can only hope an expansion side will bring.

  • Houston DashGetty Images

    Houston Dash

    Prior ranking: 9

    Result: 1-1 Draw vs Kansas City Current

    Ramifications: The Dash remain stuck in neutral, unable to turn competitive performances into the wins that would push them up the rankings. Their second-half response against Kansas City was encouraging, but Houston remain 13th with a 5-8-5 record and 20 points.

  • Angel CityGetty Images

    Angel City

    Prior ranking: 8

    Result: 2-2 Draw vs Seattle Reign

    Ramifications: Angel City earned a point in a back-and-forth battle with Seattle, but the draw represents another missed opportunity to move up the rankings. Gisele Thompson and Prisca Chilufya provided the goals for the Los Angeles side, which stays put as the middle of the NWSL table tightens.

  • Mia Fishel, Seattle ReignImagn

    Seattle Reign

    Prior ranking: 7

    Result: 2-2 Draw vs Angel City

    Ramifications: The Reign did enough to stay competitive against Angel City but dropped points in a match they will feel they could have won. With the middle of the NWSL table tightening, Seattle stays put for now. Mia Fishel’s expertly placed finish was the highlight of the performance.

  • Delphine Cascarino San Diego WaveGetty Images

    San Diego Wave

    Prior ranking: 4

    Result: Lost 1-0 vs Gotham FC

    Ramifications: San Diego pushed Gotham in a competitive matchup but could not find an answer after Jaedyn Shaw’s 44th-minute goal. The Wave produced just two shots after halftime, leaving them with too little attacking threat to rescue a point.

  • Portland ThornsGetty Images

    Portland Thorns

    Prior ranking: 6

    Result: Won 4-3 vs Boston Legacy

    Ramifications: Portland may have made things far more dramatic than necessary, but a four-goal performance and a road win are tough to argue with. Pietra Tordin’s first career hat trick powered the Thorns, with Sophia Wilson also scoring, although nearly squandering a 4-1 lead will remain a concern.

  • Utah RoyalsGetty Images

    Utah Royals

    Prior ranking: 2

    Result: Lost 2-1 vs Denver Summit

    Ramifications: Utah suffer one of the weekend’s biggest setbacks, surrendering a late winner in stoppage time to a Denver side that refused to go away. After holding the No. 2 spot last week, the Royals now have to absorb a second straight frustrating result.

  • Washington SpiritGetty Images

    Washington Spirit

    Prior ranking: 3

    Result: Lost 4-3 vs North Carolina Courage

    Ramifications: Washington completed a remarkable comeback from three goals down, with Rebeca Bernal equalizing in the 90th minute, only to concede Natalie Jacobs’ winner five minutes into stoppage time. The fightback deserved at least a point, but the Spirit ultimately came away empty-handed.

  • Ashley SanchezGetty Images

    North Carolina Courage

    Prior ranking: 5

    Result: Won 4-3 vs Washington Spirit

    Ramifications: The Courage are the team to talk about right now. Ashley Sanchez continues to drive one of the league’s hottest attacks, while Kailen Sheridan remains a difference-maker in goal. North Carolina have scored 11 goals across their past three matches and now sit sixth in the league table, one point behind Portland.

  • Gotham FCGetty Images

    Gotham FC

    Prior ranking: 1

    Result: Won 1-0 vs San Diego Wave

    Ramifications: Gotham are nearly impossible to beat right now. An elite back line has produced a league-leading 12 clean sheets, Rose Lavelle and Jaelin Howell provide control in midfield, and an attack featuring Jaedyn Shaw and Sam Kerr can punish anyone. After seven matches unbeaten, Gotham look like the Shield favorites.