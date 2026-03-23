No stadium: the municipality of San Donato is seeking €74,360 in compensation from Milan

Inter and Milan have purchased the Meazza Stadium in Milan to build a new ground at San Siro.

Consequently, the Rossoneri management are leaving the San Donato Milanese area.





Il Giorno reports that the municipality, located south-east of the Lombardy capital, is now asking Milan to reimburse it €74,360 for the costs incurred by the local authority for consultancy, feasibility studies and technical and administrative procedures involved in reviewing the project, which envisaged the construction of a 70,000-seat stadium in the San Francesco area.





The bill was presented by the municipality of San Donato Milanese to the company Sportlifecity-Milan, as provided for by the clause setting a maximum limit of €220,000.





Mayor Francesco Squeri announced this at the last council meeting, responding to a question from councillors of the Democratic Party.



