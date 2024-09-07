Nigeria vs Benin Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow the Super Eagles' 2025 Afcon qualifier hosting of neighbours Benin on Saturday.

Nigeria are facing their former coach Gernot Rohr as the two sides meet in the bid to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Nigeria will be at home at Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, a venue where they were held to a 1-1 draw by Bafana Bafana in a 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier in June.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between the Super Eagles and Benin, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.