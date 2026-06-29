Neymar in 'good shape' but set for substitute role again in Brazil's World Cup last-32 tie vs Japan, says Carlo Ancelotti

The build-up to the round of 32 clash has been spiked by comments from Japan striker Kento Shiogai, who hinted that Brazil might be a declining force in world football. The 21-year-old Wolfsburg forward has only seen six minutes of action this tournament, but his remarks have added a layer of tension to one of the most intriguing knockout matchups.

Ancelotti, however, was quick to shut down any verbal back-and-forth, insisting that his side is focused solely on the pitch. "I won't repeat what others say. We're focused on the match, on the opponent's qualities, on preparing well to avoid problems," the Italian tactician explained. "That's what match preparation is about. We're not doing what they call in England 'mind games.' How do you say it in Portuguese? Mind games. We're not going there."