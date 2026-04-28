Newcastle to put £55m flop Yoanne Wissa on transfer list after just one season

Wissa arrived at St James’ Park with high expectations, inheriting the iconic No.9 shirt previously worn by legends like Alan Shearer. However, the move has quickly turned into a nightmare for both the player and the club. Signed from Brentford on deadline day in September as a reaction to Alexander Isak’s departure to Liverpool, Wissa has failed to replicate the form that made him a standout player in west London last season.

The 29-year-old’s season was derailed before it even truly began. A knee injury suffered on international duty meant he did not make his competitive debut until December. Since then, he has managed just 24 appearances for Newcastle and has been largely relegated to the bench, starting only one of the Magpies' last 16 fixtures with only three goals to his name.