Netherlands dealt huge World Cup blow as Jurrien Timber ruled out with injury
Groin injury ends Timber's World Cup dream
In a devastating blow for both player and country, Timber has been officially ruled out of the upcoming World Cup. The Arsenal man had been struggling with a groin issue for several weeks, and while he was included in the initial traveling party to New York, the medical reality has finally caught up with the 24-year-old.
The KNVB confirmed the news on Monday, ending weeks of speculation regarding his fitness following his involvement in the Champions League final with his club.
The Dutch football association released a statement explaining that the 24-year-old defender has not recovered sufficiently from a groin injury to participate in the tournament. In consultation with the staff, the decision was made for him to depart the camp following the final warm-up match against Uzbekistan. It is a bitter pill to swallow for Timber, who has established himself as a vital cog in the Oranje machine when fit.
- Getty Images Sport
Geertruida called up as emergency replacement
Koeman has wasted no time in filling the void left by the Arsenal star. Sunderland defender Lutsharel Geertruida has been handed a late call-up to the squad. Geertruida, who had been placed on the standby list, will make the trip to Kansas, where the Netherlands have established their primary base camp for the duration of the tournament. His inclusion ensures Koeman still has 26 players at his disposal for the rigorous group stage ahead.
Geertruida’s versatility makes him a logical replacement for Timber, as he is capable of operating both at right-back and in the center of the defense. While Timber’s technical quality and ball-carrying ability will be missed, the Sunderland man offers a reliable alternative who is already familiar with Koeman's tactical setup. He is expected to join the group immediately as they pivot from their New York preparations to the main event.
A recurring nightmare for the Arsenal man
For Timber, this withdrawal marks the second consecutive major international tournament he has been forced to miss through injury. The defender was notably absent from the Dutch squad during Euro 2024 in Germany as he continued his lengthy rehabilitation from a serious cruciate ligament injury sustained at club level. Having previously featured in Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup, this latest setback represents a frustrating trend for one of the nation's brightest defensive talents.
The KNVB noted that it was impossible for the player to participate in a "medically responsible manner," emphasizing that player safety remains the priority.
- Getty Images
Final preparations before Japan opener
Netherlands are currently putting the finishing touches on their preparations in New York, with a final friendly scheduled against Uzbekistan on Monday night. This clash serves as the last opportunity for Koeman to fine-tune his starting XI before the real work begins. The Dutch are set to open their World Cup campaign on Sunday, June 14, when they face off against Japan in a highly anticipated Group Stage encounter.