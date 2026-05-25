More naturally gifted than Lionel Messi? What it was like work with ‘artist’ Ronaldinho & AC Milan’s ‘Galacticos’ pack that included Andrea Pirlo, David Beckham & Kaka

The Ballon d’Or winner and two-time FIFA World Player of the Year made his way to San Siro in 2008 after bringing a memorable five-year stint at Barcelona to a close. Ronaldinho headed through the exits at Camp Nou after witnessing Lionel Messi’s senior breakthrough.
His playmaking spark was rekindled in Italy, with the Serie A title being added to a roll of honour that includes La Liga, Champions League and World Cup successes - while Copa Libertadores glory would be savoured when returning to his homeland with Atletico Mineiro.
Ronaldinho’s remarkable career, and life, is now the subject of a Netflix documentary series. Said production tells the story of how he reached the very top of the game, while always looking to play with a smile on his face.